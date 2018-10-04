How Many Times Have the Red Sox and Yankees Faced Each Other in the Playoffs?

The Red Sox and Yankees are meeting for the first time in the AL Division Series, and first time in the postseason since 2004.

By Jenna West
October 04, 2018

In one of the most highly-anticipated American League Division Series ever, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are taking their rivalry to the postseason.

After ending the season with a 108-54 record, Boston won the AL East division to punch their ticket to the playoffs. The Bronx Bombers finished the season at 100-62 and beat the Oakland A's 7-2 in the AL Wild Card Game.

The Red Sox and Yankees are meeting for the fourth time in the postseason. The two also played in a Game 163 tiebreaker in 1978 to decide the AL East. New York beat Boston 5-4 at Fenway Park, and while it doesn't count as a playoff game, it became an instant classic.

Now the two rivals are reunited in the playoffs for the first time since the 2004 AL Championship Series.

Here's a look back at their past postseason matchups:

1999 ALCS: After MLB added the Wild Card in each league in 1994, the division rivals were able to meet for the first time in the championship series. After the Yankees won the division and swept the Rangers in the ALDS, they won the series 4-1 over the Red Sox. New York went on to win their 24th World Series over the Atlanta Braves.

2003 ALCS: The two franchises met again after the Yankees won the division and the Red Sox claimed the AL Wild Card. This series will long be remembered for Aaron Boone's pennant-winning walk-off in Game 7 and the brawl that saw Boston pitcher Pedro Martinez throw New York coach Don Zimmer on the ground. After advancing, the Yankees fell to the Florida Marlins, 4-2, in the Fall Classic.

2004 ALCS: In one of the most dramatic series ever, the divison champion Yankees and wild-card winning Red Sox were at it once more. New York won the first three games and stood on the cusp of another World Series trip at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had other plans and rallied to win the next four games, including Game 6 on the road with pitcher Curt Schilling's bloody sock. Boston punched their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 1986 thanks to Johnny Damon's grand slam in Game 7. The Red Sox won the Fall Classic that year to end the Curse of the Bambino from 1918.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)