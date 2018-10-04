In one of the most highly-anticipated American League Division Series ever, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are taking their rivalry to the postseason.

After ending the season with a 108-54 record, Boston won the AL East division to punch their ticket to the playoffs. The Bronx Bombers finished the season at 100-62 and beat the Oakland A's 7-2 in the AL Wild Card Game.

The Red Sox and Yankees are meeting for the fourth time in the postseason. The two also played in a Game 163 tiebreaker in 1978 to decide the AL East. New York beat Boston 5-4 at Fenway Park, and while it doesn't count as a playoff game, it became an instant classic.

Now the two rivals are reunited in the playoffs for the first time since the 2004 AL Championship Series.

Here's a look back at their past postseason matchups:

1999 ALCS: After MLB added the Wild Card in each league in 1994, the division rivals were able to meet for the first time in the championship series. After the Yankees won the division and swept the Rangers in the ALDS, they won the series 4-1 over the Red Sox. New York went on to win their 24th World Series over the Atlanta Braves.

2003 ALCS: The two franchises met again after the Yankees won the division and the Red Sox claimed the AL Wild Card. This series will long be remembered for Aaron Boone's pennant-winning walk-off in Game 7 and the brawl that saw Boston pitcher Pedro Martinez throw New York coach Don Zimmer on the ground. After advancing, the Yankees fell to the Florida Marlins, 4-2, in the Fall Classic.

2004 ALCS: In one of the most dramatic series ever, the divison champion Yankees and wild-card winning Red Sox were at it once more. New York won the first three games and stood on the cusp of another World Series trip at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had other plans and rallied to win the next four games, including Game 6 on the road with pitcher Curt Schilling's bloody sock. Boston punched their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 1986 thanks to Johnny Damon's grand slam in Game 7. The Red Sox won the Fall Classic that year to end the Curse of the Bambino from 1918.