The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 3–2 in the 10th inning Thursday after the Brewers tied it up in the ninth.

Mike Moustakas hit a two-strike, two-out single to right field off Adam Ottavino that sent Christian Yelich home for the win.

Earlier in the ninth with the Rockies down 2–0, slugger Charlie Blackmon came so close to delivering a big hit for Colorado.

He belted a pitch from Jeremy Jeffress deep into the rightfield corner and the ball appeared to land on the foul line. It then bounced out of play so the original ruling was a ground-rule double that scored Gerardo Parra to make it a 2–1 game.

The Brewers challenged the call, and a closer look revealed the microscopic space between the ball's indent and the white chalk line. The umpires reversed the ruling, calling it a foul ball and sending Blackmon back to the plate.

Charlie Blackmon was *that close* to an RBI double in the 9th 😳 pic.twitter.com/eidWqbENRq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 5, 2018

Seconds later he singled to right and Parra scored—for real this time.

A fielding error loaded the bases and then a Nolan Arenado sac-fly made the score 2–2.