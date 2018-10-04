The Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers begin their quest towards the National League pennant when they square off in Game 1 of the Division Series.

Both teams got to this point at the expense of the Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers beat the Cubs at Wrigley Field in the NL Central tiebreaker to earn home field for the NLDS. The Rockies lost their NL West tiebreaker, but also beat the Cubs at Wrigley, 2-1 in 13 innings on Tuesday.

The Rockies have a pair of MVP candidates in third baseman Nolan Arenado (.297, 38 HR, 110 RBI) and shortstop Trevor Story (.291, 37 HR, 108 RBI), while the Brewers will counter with their own awards candidate in outfielder Christian Yelich, who lead the NL in batting average, slugging and OPS.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game.

When: Thursday, Oct. 4, 5:07 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV.