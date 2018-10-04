How to Watch Rockies vs. Brewers, NLDS Game 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Rockies vs. Brewers in Thursday's NLDS Game 1.

By Scooby Axson
October 04, 2018

The Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers begin their quest towards the National League pennant when they square off in Game 1 of the Division Series.

Both teams got to this point at the expense of the Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers beat the Cubs at Wrigley Field in the NL Central tiebreaker to earn home field for the NLDS. The Rockies lost their NL West tiebreaker, but also beat the Cubs at Wrigley, 2-1 in 13 innings on Tuesday.

The Rockies have a pair of MVP candidates in third baseman Nolan Arenado (.297, 38 HR, 110 RBI) and shortstop Trevor Story (.291, 37 HR, 108 RBI), while the Brewers will counter with their own awards candidate in outfielder Christian Yelich, who lead the NL in batting average, slugging and OPS.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game. 

When: Thursday, Oct. 4, 5:07 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can watch on Fox Sports Go

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch 14 Back, SI TV's documentary on the legendary 1978 pennant race between the Red Sox and Yankees, on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere on SI.TV

