Has an MLB Team Ever Swept the Postseason?

With the MLB playoffs underway and a strong slate of competitors lined up to play, the question is worth asking: Has any team ever navigated the playoffs unbeaten?

The answer is yes, but fans would have to go back to the 1976 Cincinnati Reds to find the last perfect postseason performance.

The Reds swept the Phillies in three games in the NLCS that year before clinching their World Series title with a 4-0 series win over the Yankees. The playoffs expanded to three rounds in 1995.

Prior to 1969, when the only MLB postseason series was the World Series, several others took home the championship unbeaten. The Boston Braves were the first team to complete a four-game World Series sweep when they beat the Philadelphia Athletics in 1914. The Yankees went on to complete four-game sweeps in 1932 (Fall Classic vs. Cubs), 1938 (vs. Cubs), 1939 (vs. Reds) and 1950 (vs. Phillies).

The 1954 New York Giants (vs. Indians), 1963 Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Yankees) and 1966 Baltimore Orioles (vs. Dodgers) also went 4-0 in the World Series.

The Cincinnati Reds have been the only team since playoff expansion with a clean sweep. Several others have come close after the MLB added a third round, including the New York Yankees, who lost once to the Red Sox in the 1999 ALCS, and the White Sox, who lost once to the Angels in the 2005 ALCS.