Yankees fans have a bad reputation among a lot of people, and one fan in the leftfield bleachers at Thursday’s AL Wild Card Game against the A’s showed that the bad rap can sometimes be warranted.

A video posted on Twitter shows one Yankees fan taking a cup filled nearly to the brim with beer and throwing it directly onto an A’s fan.

The A’s are hoping to track the fan down and give him a new jersey that isn’t soaked in overpriced beer.

Do you know this A’s fan? We’d like to find him, hook him up with some new Oakland A’s gear that doesn’t smell like beer.

Much love from Hero-Town, buddy.

(H/T to @Jared_Carrabis) pic.twitter.com/ltthrqCc7z — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) October 4, 2018

With homegrown stars like Aaron Judge, Luis Severino and Didi Gregorius, this Yankees team is one of the least hateable in recent memory. It should be easy to cheer for a team that hits a lot of homers and a shortstop who has a unique handshake for each of his teammates. But then you remember that some of their fans are goons like this who will soak an innocent bystander for no apparent reason.

It goes without saying that this sort of behavior is unacceptable. Even as a Yankees fan myself, I hope Red Sox fans don’t get the same treatment during the ALDS.