The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves on Friday in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers won Game 1 on Thursday, taking an early 4–0 lead in the second inning thanks to home runs from Joc Pederson and Max Muncy. Kike Hernandez added another home run in the sixth inning and Yasiel Puig scored on a sac fly in the eighth inning.

Lefty Clayton Kershaw will start Game 2 for Los Angeles, and it's the first time since 2009 that Kershaw didn't open the playoffs for the Dogers. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 9–5 this season with a 2.73 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 161.1 innings.

Righthander Anibal Sanchez will start Friday for the Braves. Sanchez was 7-6 with 135 strikeouts and a 2.83 ERA in 24 starts this season.

The Braves won the NL East for the first time since 2013 with a 90–72 record, while the Dodgers made it to the NLDS after beating the Colorado Rockies in a tiebreaker Monday.

See below for details on how you can watch the game:

How to watch

Date and Time: Friday, Oct. 5, 9:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can watch on Fox Sports Go.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV.