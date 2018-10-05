How to Watch Indians vs. Astros: ALDS Game 1 Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch Game 1 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Houston Astros.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 05, 2018

The Cleveland Indians travel to Minute Maid Park on Friday to play the Houston Astros in game one of the American League Division Series.

The Astros are the reigning World Series champs and will look to defend their title. Houston finished the season with a 103–59 record to clinch the AL West division.

The Indians captured the AL Central division with a 91–71 record, and the team is looking for its first World Series title since 1948. 

In Game 1, Justin Verlander will take on Corey Kluber. Verlander is 11–6 for the Astros this season, with a 3.07 ERA in 135.0 innings. For the Indians, Kluber, is 20–7 with a 2.89 ERA this season.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Friday, Oct. 5, 2:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

