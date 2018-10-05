The Cleveland Indians travel to Minute Maid Park on Friday to play the Houston Astros in game one of the American League Division Series.

The Astros are the reigning World Series champs and will look to defend their title. Houston finished the season with a 103–59 record to clinch the AL West division.

The Indians captured the AL Central division with a 91–71 record, and the team is looking for its first World Series title since 1948.

In Game 1, Justin Verlander will take on Corey Kluber. Verlander is 11–6 for the Astros this season, with a 3.07 ERA in 135.0 innings. For the Indians, Kluber, is 20–7 with a 2.89 ERA this season.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Friday, Oct. 5, 2:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.