How to Watch Rockies vs. Brewers: NLDS Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Rockies vs. Brewers in Friday's NLDS Game 2.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 05, 2018

The Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers continue their quest towards the National League pennant when they square off in Game 2 of the Division Series.

The Brewers took Game 1 in extra innings on Thursday after the Rockies tied up the game 2–2 in the ninth inning following a big replay review call. 

Slugger Charlie Blackmon belted a ball deep into the rightfield corner and the ball appeared to land on the foul line. It then bounced out of play so the original ruling was a ground-rule double that scored Gerardo Parra to make it a 2–1 game. The Brewers challenged the call, and a closer look revealed the space between the ball's indent and the white chalk line. The umpires reversed the ruling, calling it a foul ball and sending Blackmon back to the plate. Blackmon then later singled and Parra scored for real. The Rockies then made it 2–2 to send the game to the 10th. 

But Mike Moustakas hit a two-strike, two-out single that sent Christian Yelich home for the win.

On Friday, lefthander Tyler Anderson will start for Colorado. He pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in his last regular season start. He is 7–9 on the season with a 4.55 ERA with 164 strikeouts in 176 innings. 

Jhoulys Chacin is taking the mound for Milwaukee to start Game 2, but he'll be on short rest so he won't likely stay in the game as long as normal. Chacin started in Monday's tiebreaker win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field that gave the Brewers home field for the NLDS. He is 15–8 this season with a 3.50 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 192.2 innings. 

The Rockies also beat the Cubs in the NL Wild Card game to advance to the NLDS after losing their NL West tiebreaker to the Dodgers.

Here's how to watch Friday's game:

When: Friday, Oct. 5, 4:15 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live StreamWatch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can watch on Fox Sports Go

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch 14 Back, SI TV's documentary on the legendary 1978 pennant race between the Red Sox and Yankees, on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere on SI.TV

