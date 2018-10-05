The story of the A’s fan who had a beer poured on him by a Yankees fan at Wednesday’s Wild Card Game has a happy ending.

The A’s fan is John Spencer, an Oakland native living in Brooklyn. He was in the rightfield bleachers during Wednesday’s game when a Yankees fan deliberately threw his beer on him. The video, posted to Instagram by the man who threw the beer, quickly went viral, with many people denouncing the fan’s actions.

The A’s put out a call on Twitter asking if anyone knew who the Oakland fan was and Spencer replied to identify himself. The team will send him a care package and invite him to a game next season. Shockingly, Spencer has also made peace with the man who threw the beer.

The as yet unidentified Yankees fan invited Spencer out to a nightclub in East New York, Brooklyn, and they appear to have had a good time together, according to the photos and videos the Yankees fan posted on his Instagram story.

Remember the Yankees fan who threw a beer on an A’s fan? They went out clubbing together last night https://t.co/Z0oZXRKHwN pic.twitter.com/s0dZzFGvgv — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) October 5, 2018

That’s a surprisingly heartwarming conclusion to a story that seemed so disheartening.