A’s Fan Went Out Clubbing With Yankees Fan Who Threw Beer on Him

This story had a happy ending. 

By Dan Gartland
October 05, 2018

The story of the A’s fan who had a beer poured on him by a Yankees fan at Wednesday’s Wild Card Game has a happy ending. 

The A’s fan is John Spencer, an Oakland native living in Brooklyn. He was in the rightfield bleachers during Wednesday’s game when a Yankees fan deliberately threw his beer on him. The video, posted to Instagram by the man who threw the beer, quickly went viral, with many people denouncing the fan’s actions. 

The A’s put out a call on Twitter asking if anyone knew who the Oakland fan was and Spencer replied to identify himself. The team will send him a care package and invite him to a game next season. Shockingly, Spencer has also made peace with the man who threw the beer. 

The as yet unidentified Yankees fan invited Spencer out to a nightclub in East New York, Brooklyn, and they appear to have had a good time together, according to the photos and videos the Yankees fan posted on his Instagram story

That’s a surprisingly heartwarming conclusion to a story that seemed so disheartening. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)