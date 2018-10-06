How to Watch Astros vs. Indians ALDS Game 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how you can watch Game 2 of the ALDS between the Astros and Indians on Saturday, Oct. 6.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 06, 2018

After a Game 1 that saw the Astros earn an easy 7-2 win over the Indians, the two teams will meet again in Houston for Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday, Oct. 6.

The defending Wolrd Series champion Astros will be sending Gerrit Cole to the mound for his fourth career postseason start and first in the AL. He went 15-5 this season and posted a 2.88 ERA to go with 276 strikeouts. This was the third season in his career he pitched at least 200 innings and the second time he was named an All-Star. Saturday will be Cole's first postseason game since he gave up four runs in five innings in a loss to the Cubs in the NL wild card in 2015.

The Indians will be starting Carlos Carrasco, who earned a no decision his only previous posstseason start to the Yankees last season. Carrasco went 5 2/3 innings and allowed only three hits and three walks while picking up seven strikeouts, but Cleveland lost the game 1-0. This season Carrasco has gone 17-10 with a 3.38 ERA. His 231 strikeouts were a career high and his 192 innings pitched were the second highest mark of his career.

After this contest, the series will pivot to Cleveland for Game 3 on Monday, Oct. 8.

How to Watch

Time: 4:37 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: Watch the game live online on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)