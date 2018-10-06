After a Game 1 that saw the Astros earn an easy 7-2 win over the Indians, the two teams will meet again in Houston for Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday, Oct. 6.

The defending Wolrd Series champion Astros will be sending Gerrit Cole to the mound for his fourth career postseason start and first in the AL. He went 15-5 this season and posted a 2.88 ERA to go with 276 strikeouts. This was the third season in his career he pitched at least 200 innings and the second time he was named an All-Star. Saturday will be Cole's first postseason game since he gave up four runs in five innings in a loss to the Cubs in the NL wild card in 2015.

The Indians will be starting Carlos Carrasco, who earned a no decision his only previous posstseason start to the Yankees last season. Carrasco went 5 2/3 innings and allowed only three hits and three walks while picking up seven strikeouts, but Cleveland lost the game 1-0. This season Carrasco has gone 17-10 with a 3.38 ERA. His 231 strikeouts were a career high and his 192 innings pitched were the second highest mark of his career.

After this contest, the series will pivot to Cleveland for Game 3 on Monday, Oct. 8.

How to Watch

Time: 4:37 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

