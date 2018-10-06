Fan Buys $500 Worth of Beer After George Springer Homer in Astros ALDS Game 1

A Houston Astros fan buys beer for his entire section after predicting a George Springer homer.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 06, 2018

Fans had a lot to cheer about during the Houston Astros' 7-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of the American League Division Series, but Section 103 at Minute Maid Park had additional reasons to celebrate.

At the bottom of the fifth inning, Astros fan Eddie Flores told those around him that if George Springer led off the inning with a home run, he would buy everyone beers. On a 3-2 pitch from Corey Kluber, Springer sent the ball flying to give the Astros a 3-0 lead.

Flores kept his promise, shelling out a total of about $500 on drinks for everyone in the seven rows around him.

"I just love my team, man," Flores told the Houston Chronicle. "I knew Springer was going to hit one, and I wanted everyone to know it. I called it."

Flores spent about $300 before Jose Altuve hit the team's second-straight homer, after which Flores bought another round of drinks for his new friends.

"We bought beer for seven rows straight," Flores said. "Then, it was back-to-back, so I bought another seven rows worth of beer."

Flores said he had no regrets for making the promise.

"No way, I loved it," Flores said. "I was celebrating. It went out, we all went crazy and I went looking for the beer man."

The Astros will play Game 2 against the Indians on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

