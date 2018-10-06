Red Sox Remove Injured Knuckleballer Steven Wright From ALDS Roster

The Red Sox will be without knuckleballer Steven Wright, so the team added another reliever to the ALDS roster.

By Associated Press
October 06, 2018

BOSTON — Red Sox knuckleballer Steven Wright has been replaced on the AL Division Series roster with reliever Heath Hembree.

Wright has inflammation in his left knee and a loose body. He is ineligible for the rest of the best-of-five series and also cannot play in the AL Championship Series. He could be active for the World Series.

Wright told manager Alex Cora before Game 1 on Friday that his knee was bothering him.

Hembree was 4-1 with a 4.20 ERA in 67 games this season. Boston announced the decision Saturday before Game 2.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)