The Yankees and Red Sox meet again Saturday night at Fenway Park for Game 2 of the American League Division Series. The Sox took Game 1, beating the Yankees 5-4 on Friday night.

Boston took an early 5-0 lead before the Yankees rallied starting in the sixth inning. Aaron Judge hit a solo homer off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth, but Boston held onto the lead to take a 1-0 series lead.

David Price will start on the mound for Boston for Game 2. Price (3.58 ERA, 177 strikeouts in 176 innings) has never won a postseason start and is 2-7 with a 7.71 ERA (50 earned runs, 58.1 innings) in eight starts vs. the Yankees as a member of the Red Sox.

Masahiro Tanaka (3.75 ERA, 159 strikeouts in 156 innings) will pitch for the Yankees.

Both teams finished the regular season with triple-digit wins, the Yankees ending with a 100-62 record while the Red Sox set a franchise-record with 108 wins. The Yankees hadn't won 100 games since 2009, when they went on to win the World Series.

Find out how to watch the next chapter of the American League's best rivalry below.

How to watch:

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

