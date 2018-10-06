Yasiel Puig Caught Stealing, Kisses Former Teammate Charlie Culberson

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig tried to smooch his way out of a poor situation during Friday night's NLDS matchup against the Braves.

By Kaelen Jones
October 06, 2018

Love is in the air, or in this case, on the diamond, this postseason.

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, who hasn't shied from publicly displaying affection for his hitting coaches and his bat, tried his best to turn a silly play into a precious moment.

In the seventh inning of NLDS Game 2, Puig attempted to swipe second base as Atlanta catcher Kurt Suzuki threw back to the mound. Except, Suzuki foiled the attempt, throwing to second base rather easily, where shorstop Charlie Culberson was covering.

Puig didn't attempt to even slide into the bag. Instead, he hugged Culberson, who spent two seasons on the Dodgers as Puig's teammate. Amidst their embrace, Puig appeared to plant a smooch on Culberson's neck.

We're still in the first week of postseason baseball, yet this isn't the first time we've seen baseball players hug it out in the middle of play. 

During the win-or-go-home NL Wild Card game on Tuesday, Cubs shortstop Javy Baez and Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado also got cozy with one another on the basepaths. Puig and Culberson's display, despite being full-blown PDA, might not be considered as controversial though. Just, uh, Puig being Puig?

