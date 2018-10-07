Twins third baseman Miguel Sanó was involved in a traffic incident in the Dominican Republic on early Sunday that injured a police officer, reports the Spanish-language El Nuevo Diario.

According to the report, Sanó was detained, and the officer was hospitalized with a fractured left leg. Sanó was reportedly asked to stop a checkpoint, but he kept going and that's when he injured the officer.

According to the Star Tribune, the Twins have been made aware of the situation, and the team is still gathering information.

The 25-year-old returned to his home country of the Dominican Republic after the Twins season ended last week. He had 53 hits and 13 home runs this past season with a .199 average.