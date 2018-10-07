Report: Twins' Miguel Sanó Involved in Traffic Incident in Dominican Republic

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

According to the report, Miguel Sanó was detained, and the officer was hospitalized with a fractured left leg. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 07, 2018

Twins third baseman Miguel Sanó was involved in a traffic incident in the Dominican Republic on early Sunday that injured a police officer, reports the Spanish-language El Nuevo Diario.

According to the report, Sanó was detained, and the officer was hospitalized with a fractured left leg. Sanó was reportedly asked to stop a checkpoint, but he kept going and that's when he injured the officer. 

According to the Star Tribune, the Twins have been made aware of the situation, and the team is still gathering information.

The 25-year-old returned to his home country of the Dominican Republic after the Twins season ended last week. He had 53 hits and 13 home runs this past season with a .199 average.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)