How to Watch Astros vs. Indians ALDS Game 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how you can watch Game 3 of the ALDS between the Astros and Indians on Monday, Oct. 8.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 08, 2018

The Houston Astros will look to close out their ALDS against the Cleveland Indians when the teams face off for Game 3 on Monday.

The defending World Series champion Astros jumped out to a 2–0 lead in the series thanks to a pair of wins in Houston. Justin Verlander was credited with the win for Game 1 and Gerrit Cole was the victor in Game 2. Houston's lineup has put 10 runs on the board through the two games and four of the top six AL batters so far this postseason with George Springer (three-for-eight), Alex Bregman (three-for-six), Tyler White (three-for-five) and Marwin Gonzalez (five-for-seven).

The Indians are one loss away from their season ending and will send Mike Clevinger to the mound at home to face Dallas Keuchel. The right-handed Clevinger had a 3.02 ERA this season and went 13-8 in 32 starts. He will need one more strong start to give Cleveland a chance as its offense has only scored three runs in two games these playoffs.

If Cleveland can get the win, it will host Game 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

How to Watch

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: Watch the game live online on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)