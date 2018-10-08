The Houston Astros will look to close out their ALDS against the Cleveland Indians when the teams face off for Game 3 on Monday.

The defending World Series champion Astros jumped out to a 2–0 lead in the series thanks to a pair of wins in Houston. Justin Verlander was credited with the win for Game 1 and Gerrit Cole was the victor in Game 2. Houston's lineup has put 10 runs on the board through the two games and four of the top six AL batters so far this postseason with George Springer (three-for-eight), Alex Bregman (three-for-six), Tyler White (three-for-five) and Marwin Gonzalez (five-for-seven).

The Indians are one loss away from their season ending and will send Mike Clevinger to the mound at home to face Dallas Keuchel. The right-handed Clevinger had a 3.02 ERA this season and went 13-8 in 32 starts. He will need one more strong start to give Cleveland a chance as its offense has only scored three runs in two games these playoffs.

If Cleveland can get the win, it will host Game 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

How to Watch

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: Watch the game live online on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.