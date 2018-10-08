Yankees Catcher Austin Romine Pitches vs. Red Sox in Ninth-Inning Blowout

Romine fit right in with the Yankees' pitchers, allowing a two-run homer before finishing the ninth inning. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 08, 2018

Yankees manager Aaron Boone waved the white flag in the ninth inning against the Red Sox on Monday night, sending catcher Austin Romine to the mound to get the final three outs in New York's 16-1 Game 3 defeat. 

Romine quickly recorded two outs, but suffered the same fate as the rest of the Yankees' staff while facing second baseman Brock Holt. The seven-year veteran allowed a two-run homer, giving Holt the first cycle in playoff history.

Romine's effort wasn't the worst of the night for New York, though, as starting pitcher Luis Severino surrendered seven earned runs. Bullpen arms Lance Lynn and Stephen Tarpley also struggled, with each pitcher giving up three runs. 

Watch Holt's blast off Romine blast below:

Holt's homer pushed the Yankees' deficit to 15 runs, marking the worst playoff loss in franchise history. New York's arms will have to fare far better to keep the series alive tomorrow, sending 18-year veteran CC Sabathia to the mound in Game 4. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is slated for 8:07 p.m. ET.  

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)