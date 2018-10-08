Yankees manager Aaron Boone waved the white flag in the ninth inning against the Red Sox on Monday night, sending catcher Austin Romine to the mound to get the final three outs in New York's 16-1 Game 3 defeat.

Romine quickly recorded two outs, but suffered the same fate as the rest of the Yankees' staff while facing second baseman Brock Holt. The seven-year veteran allowed a two-run homer, giving Holt the first cycle in playoff history.

Romine's effort wasn't the worst of the night for New York, though, as starting pitcher Luis Severino surrendered seven earned runs. Bullpen arms Lance Lynn and Stephen Tarpley also struggled, with each pitcher giving up three runs.

Watch Holt's blast off Romine blast below:

Holt's homer pushed the Yankees' deficit to 15 runs, marking the worst playoff loss in franchise history. New York's arms will have to fare far better to keep the series alive tomorrow, sending 18-year veteran CC Sabathia to the mound in Game 4. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is slated for 8:07 p.m. ET.