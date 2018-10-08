Police: Twins’ Sano Will Not Face Charges for Incident in Dominican Republic

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Police said in a statement that third baseman Miguel Sano was released from custody after striking the officer with his car outside a nightclub early Sunday. 

By Associated Press
October 08, 2018

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Minnesota Twins player Miguel Sano will not face criminal charges in the Dominican Republic as a result of his involvement in a traffic incident that injured a police officer, authorities said Monday.

Police said in a statement that the third baseman was released from custody after striking the officer with his car, leaving him with a broken leg outside a nightclub in San Pedro de Macoris early Sunday. They said officer Argenis Emilio Gillandeux was working outside the club Riversay when he was hit. Authorities said Sano was not carrying any identification and that his car was not registered.

Police spokesman Frank Duran told The Associated Press that Gillandeux said that “it was an involuntary accident, not intentional,” and he would not press charges.

Duran said that Sano would need to appear in traffic court, which would impose a fine and indemnity for the officer.

Earlier, a Twins spokesman said the ballclub was aware of the situation involving Sano and was gathering facts.

The 25-year-old Sano is a native of the Dominican Republic, where he lives when he is not playing.

Sano is coming off a shortened season after injuring his surgically repaired left leg. He batted .199 in 71 games with 13 home runs, 53 hits and 115 strikeouts for the Twins.

