Red Sox infielder Brock Holt became the first player to hit for the cycle in an MLB postseason game during Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees on Monday night.

Holt completed the cycle when he ripped a two-run home run in the ninth inning off New York's Austin Romine. Romine, a catcher, was the sixth different pitcher the Yankees used in Game 3.

Holt finished the evening 4-for-6 with five total RBIs. He singled and tripled during the fourth inning as Boston jumped out to a 10-0 lead. Then in the eighth, he ripped a ground-rule double before hammering his second-career postseason dinger in the ninth.