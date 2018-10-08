Red Sox's Brock Holt Hits First Cycle in MLB Playoff History vs. Yankees

Red Sox's Brock Holt became the first-ever player to hit a cycle in MLB playoff history.

By Kaelen Jones
October 08, 2018

Red Sox infielder Brock Holt became the first player to hit for the cycle in an MLB postseason game during Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees on Monday night.

Holt completed the cycle when he ripped a two-run home run in the ninth inning off New York's Austin Romine. Romine, a catcher, was the sixth different pitcher the Yankees used in Game 3.

Holt finished the evening 4-for-6 with five total RBIs. He singled and tripled during the fourth inning as Boston jumped out to a 10-0 lead. Then in the eighth, he ripped a ground-rule double before hammering his second-career postseason dinger in the ninth.

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)