The Yankees and Red Sox meet again Monday night at Yankee Stadium for Game 3 of the American League Division Series. It will be the Red Sox's first postseason visit to the Bronx since 2004.

The Sox took Game 1, beating the Yankees 5-4 on Friday night. Boston took an early 5-0 lead before the Yankees rallied starting in the sixth inning. Aaron Judge hit a solo homer off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth, but Boston held on to win.

The Yankees took Game 2, beating the Red Sox 6–2 at Fenway Park.

Luis Severino will start Game 3 for New York. He's coming off four scoreless innings in the Yankees' Wild Card win over the Athletics. Severino is 19–8 this season with a 3.39 ERA and 220 strikeouts.

Nathan Eovaldi will start for Boston over Rick Porcello. Eovaldi is 6–7 this year with a 3.81 ERA and 101 strikeouts.

The Yankees ended the year with a 100-62 record while the Red Sox set a franchise-record with 108 wins.

Find out how to watch the next game of the American League's best rivalry below.

How to watch:

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

