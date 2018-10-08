Watch: Yankees Fans Cheer Red Sox Pitcher David Price During Pregame Introductions

Yankees fans welcomed David Price with cheers during pregame intros ahead of Monday's ALDS matchup.

By Kaelen Jones
October 08, 2018

It's not exactly normal to see Yankees fans root for the Red Sox, or vice versa. But that's what took place Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

When Boston pitcher David Price was introduced ahead of Game 3 of the ALDS, New York fans didn't hurl the typical vitriol that gets lofted toward just about every other player not donning the pinstripes. They gave Price a standing ovation after he imploded again in the postseason, folding against the Yankees in Game 2 while recording onyl five outs.

But don't worry. The sky isn't falling. Yankees fans probably still dislike the Red Sox. They're just expert trolls and love Price because of how poorly the southpaw has pitched against New York this season, including Saturday's night's rough outing. In Game 2, Price surrendered three runs on three hits, including two solo homers to Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez

In five starts against the Yankees this year, including Saturday, Price owns a 10.91 ERA and has served up 11 home runs in 17 1/3 innings. It's not ideal, unless you're a Yankees fan. At least Price didn't get a beer poured on him (yet).

