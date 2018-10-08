It's not exactly normal to see Yankees fans root for the Red Sox, or vice versa. But that's what took place Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

When Boston pitcher David Price was introduced ahead of Game 3 of the ALDS, New York fans didn't hurl the typical vitriol that gets lofted toward just about every other player not donning the pinstripes. They gave Price a standing ovation after he imploded again in the postseason, folding against the Yankees in Game 2 while recording onyl five outs.

David Price got a very warm greeting at Yankee Stadium pic.twitter.com/Y45oChl4zk — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 8, 2018

David Price gets a standing ovation and huge cheers at Yankee Stadium during intros — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) October 8, 2018

Announcing the rosters ahead of Game 3 here (first game at Yankee Stadium in the series) and fans booing every Red Sox player. David Price's name is announced and the crowd erupts in cheers. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) October 8, 2018

But don't worry. The sky isn't falling. Yankees fans probably still dislike the Red Sox. They're just expert trolls and love Price because of how poorly the southpaw has pitched against New York this season, including Saturday's night's rough outing. In Game 2, Price surrendered three runs on three hits, including two solo homers to Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez.

In five starts against the Yankees this year, including Saturday, Price owns a 10.91 ERA and has served up 11 home runs in 17 1/3 innings. It's not ideal, unless you're a Yankees fan. At least Price didn't get a beer poured on him (yet).