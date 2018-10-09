Fox Sports Detroit will replace longtime Tigers broadcasters Rod Allen and Mario Impemba for next season after an altercation took place in early September, per Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press.

The late-season falling out was reportedly the result of a disagreement over a chair in the broadcast booth. After Impemba had left the booth, Allen followed his broadcast partner and allegedly proceeded to assault him, choking Impemba from behind.

Impemba and Allen did not appear on air during any Tigers telecasts for the remainder of the season. Matt Shepard and Kirk Gibson called most of the following games in their absence.

The pair had been together in Detroit's broadcast booth for 17 years. Neither have spoken publicly about the incident.

The Tigers ended the 2018 season in 3rd place in the AL Central without a spot in the postseason.