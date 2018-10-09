Report: Tigers Broadcasters Rod Allen, Mario Impemba Let Go After September Altercation

Fox Sports Detroit will not be bringing the long-time Tigers broadcasting duo back for next season after a September altercation.

By Emily Caron
October 09, 2018

Fox Sports Detroit will replace longtime Tigers broadcasters Rod Allen and Mario Impemba for next season after an altercation took place in early September, per Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press.

The late-season falling out was reportedly the result of a disagreement over a chair in the broadcast booth. After Impemba had left the booth, Allen followed his broadcast partner and allegedly proceeded to assault him, choking Impemba from behind.

Impemba and Allen did not appear on air during any Tigers telecasts for the remainder of the season. Matt Shepard and Kirk Gibson called most of the following games in their absence.

The pair had been together in Detroit's broadcast booth for 17 years. Neither have spoken publicly about the incident.

The Tigers ended the 2018 season in 3rd place in the AL Central without a spot in the postseason.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)