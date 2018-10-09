Watch: Red Sox Advance to ALCS After Replay Review

The Red Sox advanced to the ALCS after Boston closer Craig Kimbrel induced Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres into an infield groundout to end the game.

By Kaelen Jones
October 09, 2018

Things got dicey in the ninth inning of Tuesday night's ALDS Game 4. The Red Sox, who entered the bottom of the frame leading the Yankees by three runs, handed the ball to trusty closer Craig Kimbrel. This after giving the ball to lefty Chris Sale for a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

Kimbrel survived the ninth, helping Boston reach the ALCS, but not before New York made things interesting. The Yankees had the tying run 90 feet away with Gleyber Torres stepping up to bat. He chopped an infield grounder at third baseman Eduardo Nunez, who charged at the ball then fired to first for the out, just barely beating Torres to clinch the game by a 4-3 score.

 

Before the Red Sox could begin celebrating, New York challenged the call. Replay confirmed the ruling, showing Nunez's throw arrived just before Torres reached the bag, securing the result and giving Kimbrel his second save of the postseason.

The Red Sox' bullpen leading up to Kimbrel held up. However, the righthander had an unusually tough time with the Yankees during the ninth. He conceded three walks and baserunners. He hit Neil Walker with the bases loaded to score one run before Gary Sanchez lifted a sac fly to set up Torres with a chance to tie the game. But Kimbrel survived. Now, Boston will take on the Astros with a shot at reaching the World Series for the first time since 2013.

