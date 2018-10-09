How to Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees: ALDS Game 4 Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

By Scooby Axson
October 09, 2018

The Boston Red Sox are a step closer from going to the ALCS and will try to put away their arch-rival the New York Yankees in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

During Game 3 at Yankee Stadium, Boston gave New York one of their worst postseason beatings, a 16–1 rout. Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt became the first player to hit for the cycle in a postseason game, going 4–6 with five runs batted in.

Yankees starter Luis Severino was lit up for six earned runs in three innings. The embarrassing night was concluded when Yankees catcher Austin Romine pitched the 9th inning. Romine wasn't spared from the onslaught as he gave up two runs himself.

The Yankees will try to extend their season sending veteran lefty CC Sabathia to the mound, while the Red Sox will counter with Rick Porcello.

How to watch:

Time: 8:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

