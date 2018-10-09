The Boston Red Sox are a step closer from going to the ALCS and will try to put away their arch-rival the New York Yankees in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

During Game 3 at Yankee Stadium, Boston gave New York one of their worst postseason beatings, a 16–1 rout. Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt became the first player to hit for the cycle in a postseason game, going 4–6 with five runs batted in.

Yankees starter Luis Severino was lit up for six earned runs in three innings. The embarrassing night was concluded when Yankees catcher Austin Romine pitched the 9th inning. Romine wasn't spared from the onslaught as he gave up two runs himself.

The Yankees will try to extend their season sending veteran lefty CC Sabathia to the mound, while the Red Sox will counter with Rick Porcello.

How to watch:

Time: 8:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

