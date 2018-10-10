There's more at stake in Friday's NLCS Game 1 between the Dodgers and Brewers than inching a game closer to the World Series.

Free burgers are on the line.

The Brewers have won 11 straight games dating back to the regular season. Basic math indicates that one more victory will give Milwaukee 12 straight wins, which is a pretty significant figure if you're a Milwaukee-based fan of the Crew.

A 12th consecutive victory would mean free burgers at George Webb restaurants.

As Meg Jones of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel explains, George Webb predicted that Milwaukee's baseball team (which was the Braves at the time) would win a dozen straight games one day. He even printed the prediction on napkins sold at his restaurant.

The prediction didn't come true until 1987, over three decades after Webb had died. The Brewers, winners of 13 straight at one point that season, were in town by then. It's the only other documented time George Webb restaurants have honored their founder's prediction. Three days after the club accomplished the feat, the 24-hour burger chain gave away over 170,000 hamburgers to patrons who arrived after waiting in the rain between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Standing between Brewers fans and free hamburgers this time around are the Dodgers, who are sending lefthander Clayton Kershaw on the mound Friday.

Kershaw made two starts against Milwaukee this season. In July, he drew a losing decision after relinquishing four runs (one earned) across six innings at Miller Park. He faced the Brewers again in early August and allowed two runs to score in a game Los Angeles won 21-5 at Dodger Stadium.

Brewers batters own a collective lifetime average of .242 against Kershaw, who is coming off a dominant eight-shutout-inning performance against the Braves.

It's a tough task to begin with for the Brewers. But fans would certainly enjoy seeing Milwaukee come within two games making the World Series for the first time since 1982. A chance for free burgers probably doesn hurt, either.