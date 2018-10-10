Former Mets and Phillies outfielder Lenny Dykstra was indicted on three counts by a grand jury in Union County N.J. on Wednesday per TMZ Sports. Dykstra faced charges for possession of meth, possession of cocaine and making terroristic threats.

The three-time All-Star was arrested in May after reportedly "putting a weapon to the head of an Uber driver and threatening to kill him." After the driver stopped his car and ran from Dykstra outside a police station at around 3:30 a.m., authorities arrested Dykstra and found evidence of cocaine and meth in his bag. Police didn't recover a weapon during Dykstra's arrest per the New York Daily News.

Dykstra's arrest in May wasn't his first moment of legal trouble since retiring in 1996. He pled no contest to grand theft auto charges in 2011 and pled guilty to bankruptcy fraud in 2012.

Dykstra played 13 seasons in the MLB from 1985-96 and spent five seasons with the Mets and eight with the Phillies. He finished second in the MVP voting with Philadelphia in 1993 and led the MLB in hits, runs and walks. Dykstra won the World Series in his second season with the Mets in 1986.