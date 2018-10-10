For just the second time ever, the Red Sox got to celebrate advancing in the postseason on the field of their rivals, the Yankees, while at Yankee Stadium. Boston did so with class, pure joy and a hint of pettiness.

On Wednesday night, after hanging on to beat New York 4-3 following a replay review of the final out, the Red Sox headed for the away clubhouse and did as every baseball team does in the postseason: they popped large bottles of champagne. But not only did they pop bottles—they did so to Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York."

In the end, the Red Sox ended up with the last laugh, both on the scoreboard and on the troll sheet. It's quite the way to send the fans at Yankee Stadium home packing after they welcomed the visitors to boos and a sarcastic cheer for Boston pitcher David Price. Now, Price and the Red Sox will move on with eyes on reaching the World Series for the first time since 2013. The Yankees will have to wait until next year to make the Fall Classic for the first time since 2009.