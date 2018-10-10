'Rookie of the Year' Remake in Development with Fox

The original film debuted in 1993.

By Jenna West
October 10, 2018

Twentieth Century Fox is reportedly in the planning stages for a remake of the 1993 film Rookie of the Year, according to Deadline.

The studio is working on a deal with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand to handle the rewrite. Gregor could possibly direct as well, reports Deadline.

Mand and Gregor are currently consulting producers on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and previously worked on shows like How I Met Your Mother and The Comedians.

In the original film, 12-year-old Little Leaguer Henry Rowengartner breaks his arm when trying to catch a fly ball. The tendons in Henry's arm heal tighter than they should and he develops incredible arm strength. When Henry throws a ball from the outfield to home plate at a Chicago Cubs game, the team signs him as their new pitcher.

Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas played Henry, while Gary Busey portrayed Chet Steadman, a Cubs player that takes the youngster under his wing. Daniel Stern directed the 1993 flick.

Remakes of popular sports movies from the 90s are currently trending. Twentieth Century Fox is also planning a prequel to the 1993 film The Sandlot that could focus on the legend of the Beast. Lakers star LeBron James is teaming up with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler to create Space Jam 2. The original Space Jam debuted in 1996 and featured Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny.

