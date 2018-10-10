Veteran Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia added to the growing criticism of umpire Ángel Hernández Tuesday night after New York lost to the Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALDS.

Hernández was Game 4's home plate umpire while Sabathia was on the mound.

"He's absolutely terrible. He was terrible behind the plate today," Sabathia told reporters after the game, per Tim Healey of Newsday. "He was terrible at first base [in Game 3]. It's amazing how he's getting jobs umpiring in these playoff games."

Sabathia continued to express his frustration, adding that it was "sad" that Hernandez was chosen as the umpire for playoff games.

"He's always bad," Sabathia said. "He's a bad umpire."

Red Sox righthander Rick Porcello, who started on the mound for Boston, responded to Sabathia's criticism.

"Throw the ball over the plate C.C. I thought Angel Hernandez called a good game," he told reporters, per James Wagner of the New York Times. "You gotta put the ball over the white part of the plate and then you get the strikes called."

Sabathia's criticism mirrors that of three-time Cy Young winner Pedro Martinez, who sounded off on Hernandez's controversial calls on Monday night when three of his decisions at first base were overturned upon replay review.

"Major League Baseball needs to do something about Angel," Martinez said. "It doesn't matter how many times he sues Major League Baseball. He's as bad as there is."

The 25-year umpiring veteran did not speak to the media following Game 3, but the MLB provided a statement on his performance.

“There were several very close calls at first base tonight, and we are glad that instant replay allowed the umpiring crew to achieve the proper result on all of them.”

Hernandez also missed a call at second base in Game 2.

Boston will advance to the ALCS after beating the Yankees 4-3, with the last out confirmed after a replay review in the bottom of the ninth. The Red Sox will face the Astros in Game 1 on Saturday, Oct. 13.