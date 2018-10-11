Adam Wainwright Agrees to One-Year Contract with Cardinals

Wainwright threw 41 1/3 innings in 2018, winning two games in eight starts.

By Michael Shapiro
October 11, 2018

Veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright signed a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals to return in 2019, the club announced Thursday.

Wainwright is the fifth-winningest pitcher in Cardinals history. 2019 will be his 15th season with the Cardinals, tied for third-most of any player in St. Louis history.

The righty missed significant time in 2018 due to an elbow injury, making just eight starts en route to a 4.46 ERA. Wainwright did show flashes of his vintage self late in the season, highlighted by a six-inning shutout against the Dodgers on Sept. 16.

Wainwright has been named an All-Star three times in his career, making the roster in 2010, 2013 and 2014. He was a member of the St. Louis bullpen in its 2006 World Series run, most famously striking out Mets outfielder Carlos Beltran to clinch the NLCS.

Wainwright led the MLB in wins in 2009 and 2013, sporting a 3.32 ERA for his career. He has 148 career victories, while sitting 103 behind franchise leader Bob Gibson.

