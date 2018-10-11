One Braves fan stayed true to her word after tweeting about rookie phenom Ronald Acuna Jr. during the playoffs.

During Game 3 of the National League Division Series, Atlanta was ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning when Acuna approached the plate. Braves fan Caitlin Pannell tweeted that she would get a tattoo of Acuna's face if he hit a grand slam.

Moments later, Acuna delivered with a grand slam to give the Braves a 5-0 lead. Not only did the dinger mean Pannell had to follow through on her word, but Acuna became the youngest player to hit a postseason grand slam.

If Acuña slams this I will tattoo his face on my forearm NO LIE #ForEachOther — Caitliñ (@cpannell223) October 8, 2018

Pannell, who asked Twitter for suggestions for a good tattoo artist, showed off her new ink on Thursday. She even asked fans to donate to the Braves Foundation.

Pannell's grandmother wasn't as impressed as Twitter by her choice.

LMAO FROM MY GRANDMA pic.twitter.com/dfCRX2QJRz — Caitliñ (@cpannell223) October 11, 2018

The Dodgers defeated the Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS to end Atlanta's postseason run. At least Pannell now has a permanent momento to help her remember this season.