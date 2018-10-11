This fan stayed true to her word after making a crazy promise on Twitter.
One Braves fan stayed true to her word after tweeting about rookie phenom Ronald Acuna Jr. during the playoffs.
During Game 3 of the National League Division Series, Atlanta was ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning when Acuna approached the plate. Braves fan Caitlin Pannell tweeted that she would get a tattoo of Acuna's face if he hit a grand slam.
Moments later, Acuna delivered with a grand slam to give the Braves a 5-0 lead. Not only did the dinger mean Pannell had to follow through on her word, but Acuna became the youngest player to hit a postseason grand slam.
If Acuña slams this I will tattoo his face on my forearm NO LIE #ForEachOther— Caitliñ (@cpannell223) October 8, 2018
Pannell, who asked Twitter for suggestions for a good tattoo artist, showed off her new ink on Thursday. She even asked fans to donate to the Braves Foundation.
I tweeted, it happened, I did it. NO LIE. Thank you so much @baileysouthside and @MysticOwlTattoo!!! @Braves @ronaldacunajr24 @BleacherReport @Cut4 @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/d5qtB8viW9— Caitliñ (@cpannell223) October 11, 2018
Pannell's grandmother wasn't as impressed as Twitter by her choice.
LMAO FROM MY GRANDMA pic.twitter.com/dfCRX2QJRz— Caitliñ (@cpannell223) October 11, 2018
The Dodgers defeated the Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS to end Atlanta's postseason run. At least Pannell now has a permanent momento to help her remember this season.