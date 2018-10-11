Braves Fan Follows Through on Tweet, Gets Tattoo of Ronald Acuna Jr.

This fan stayed true to her word after making a crazy promise on Twitter.

By Jenna West
October 11, 2018

One Braves fan stayed true to her word after tweeting about rookie phenom Ronald Acuna Jr. during the playoffs.

During Game 3 of the National League Division Series, Atlanta was ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning when Acuna approached the plate. Braves fan Caitlin Pannell tweeted that she would get a tattoo of Acuna's face if he hit a grand slam.

Moments later, Acuna delivered with a grand slam to give the Braves a 5-0 lead. Not only did the dinger mean Pannell had to follow through on her word, but Acuna became the youngest player to hit a postseason grand slam.

Pannell, who asked Twitter for suggestions for a good tattoo artist, showed off her new ink on Thursday. She even asked fans to donate to the Braves Foundation.

Pannell's grandmother wasn't as impressed as Twitter by her choice.

The Dodgers defeated the Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS to end Atlanta's postseason run. At least Pannell now has a permanent momento to help her remember this season.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)