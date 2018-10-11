Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant recently turned down a multi-year contract worth around $200 million, reports ESPN's Dave Kaplan.

According to the report, Bryant and his agent Scott Boras rejected the offer sometime in the last few months. The thought is that Bryant would continue receiving salary increases annually through arbitration until he can hit the open market.

Bryant is under the team's control until the 2022 season and can't become a free agent until then, when he is 30 years old.

Last offseason, Bryant received $10.85 million in salary, a record for any first-year arbitration-eligible player.

Bryant, a two-time NL All-Star and 2016 Most Valuable Player, had an injury-riddled 2018.

He played in only 102 games this season, as he dealt with shoulder and wrist injuries, hitting .272 with 13 home runs and 52 RBI