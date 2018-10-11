Report: Cubs' Kris Bryant Turned Down $200M Extension

Kris Bryant reportedly rejected Cubs’ $200 million contract extension offer.

By Scooby Axson
October 11, 2018

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant recently turned down a multi-year contract worth around $200 million, reports ESPN's Dave Kaplan.

According to the report, Bryant and his agent Scott Boras rejected the offer sometime in the last few months. The thought is that Bryant would continue receiving salary increases annually through arbitration until he can hit the open market.

Bryant is under the team's control until the 2022 season and can't become a free agent until then, when he is 30 years old.

Last offseason, Bryant received $10.85 million in salary, a record for any first-year arbitration-eligible player.

Bryant, a two-time NL All-Star and 2016 Most Valuable Player, had an injury-riddled 2018.

He played in only 102 games this season, as he dealt with shoulder and wrist injuries, hitting .272 with 13 home runs and 52 RBI

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)