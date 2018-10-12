The Astros' bats carried Houston to a 7-2 Game 1 victory over the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday, putting the defending-champion Astros ahead in the ALCS. Justin Verlander earned the victory for Houston after throwing six innings and allowing two earned runs, while reliever Joe Kelly took the loss for Boston.

Gerrit Cole will get the ball for the Astros in Game 2. As for the Red Sox, they will send David Price to the mound. Price is 0–9 in the playoffs, sporting a 6.03 ERA in 10 starts.

First pitch from Fenway Park is slated for 7:09 p.m. ET

How to watch:

Time: Sunday, Oct. 14, 7:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV.