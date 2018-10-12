Watch: Brewers Reliever Brandon Woodruff Blasts Homer Off Clayton Kershaw

Woodruff replaced Brewers starter Gio Gonzalez on the mound ... and at the plate.

By Michael Shapiro
October 12, 2018

The Brewers have heavily relied on their bullpen to shut down opposing teams in the postseason thus far, and on Friday, they went a bit further. They inflicted damage with a bat in their hand instead of a ball.

Second-year relief pitcher Brandon Woodruff replaced starter Gio Gonzalez in the second inning on Friday night, coming to the plate against Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw in the bottom of the third. And the former fifth-round pick quickly delivered.

Woodruff blasted a 2-2 fastball from Kershaw deep into the right-centerfield concourse, tying Game 1 of the NLCS at 1-1. It was the second home run of his career, with the first coming in a a road loss to the Pirates on July 13. 

Watch Woodruff's dinger to tie it up below:

The Brewers tacked on another run in the fourth inning, scoring on a Hernan Perez sacrifice fly. Milwaukee leads Los Angeles 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning. 

