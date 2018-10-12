The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the National League Championship Series for the second year in a row and look to get back to the World Series as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers dispatched the Atlanta Braves in a four-game Division Series victory, while the Brewers made quick work of the Colorado Rockies with a three-game sweep in their series.

Los Angeles, which is in the LCS for the fourth time in the last six years, will be sending ace Clayton Kershaw to the bump in Game 1, and Milwaukee will counter with Gio Gonzalez .

Milwaukee is led by MVP candidate Christian Yelich, who walked six times and scored four runs in the Colorado series. The Brew Crew haven't been to the World Series since an appearance in the Fall Classic in 1982.

But they must contend with the Dodgers' lineup, as they are loading, hitting eight homers against the Braves, and maximizing their discipline at the plate by walking 27 times.

How to watch:

Time: Friday, Oct. 12, 8:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

