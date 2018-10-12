How to Watch Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 2 Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers.

By Michael Shapiro
October 12, 2018

The Brewers bullpen powered Milwaukee to a Game 1 victory over the Dodgers on Monday, hanging on to defeat the Dodgers 6-4 at Miller Park. Seven electric innings from the Milwaukee releivers was aided by homers from Jesus Aguilar and pitcher Brandon Woodruff, as well as three hits from Lorenzo Cain. 

Los Angeles will look to even the series tomorrow behind starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, who threw seven shutout innings for the Dodgers in the NLDS. Left hander Wade Miley will take the mound for Milwaukee. 

First pitch from Miller Park is slated for 4:09 p.m. ET.

How to watch:

Time: Saturday, Oct. 13, 4:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)