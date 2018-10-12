The Brewers bullpen powered Milwaukee to a Game 1 victory over the Dodgers on Monday, hanging on to defeat the Dodgers 6-4 at Miller Park. Seven electric innings from the Milwaukee releivers was aided by homers from Jesus Aguilar and pitcher Brandon Woodruff, as well as three hits from Lorenzo Cain.

Los Angeles will look to even the series tomorrow behind starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, who threw seven shutout innings for the Dodgers in the NLDS. Left hander Wade Miley will take the mound for Milwaukee.

First pitch from Miller Park is slated for 4:09 p.m. ET.

How to watch:

Time: Saturday, Oct. 13, 4:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV.