Yankees Exploring Trade Options for Sonny Gray After Dismal Season

Gray was demoted to the bullpen in August after a disappointing season.

By Jenna West
October 12, 2018

The New York Yankees are exploring options for trading pitcher Sonny Gray this offseason, general manager Brian Cashman said Friday.

"You know, it hasn't worked out this far," Cashman said. "I think he's extremely talented. I think that we'll enter the winter, unfortunately, open-minded to a relocation. I think to maximize his abilites would be more likely best somewhere else."

The Yankees demoted Gray to the bullpen in August after he posted a 5.56 ERA as a starter in 23 games. His finished the season with a 4.90 ERA and 123 strike outs in 30 appearances but did not make the teams's American League Wild Card Game or Division Series rosters.

MLB
Where Do the Yankees Go From Here After a 100-Win Season Goes Wrong?

Gray struggled most this season at Yankee Stadium, where he posted a 6.98 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP. On the road, Gray recorded a 3.17 ERA and 1.90 WHIP.

New York acquired Gray from the Oakland A's just before the trade deadline in July 2017 and thought he would be a key member of the starting rotation. Gray ended last season with a 3.55 ERA and 153 strike outs.

After things went downhill this season, the Yankees will consider what to do with Gray. He is under the club's control through 2019 before hitting free agency.

"I got nothing cooking," Cashman added. "But I will plan on doing some cooking over time for his sake and for ours."

