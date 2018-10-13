The No. 1 seed and No. 2 seed in the American League will go head-to-head on Saturday when the Boston Red Sox host the Houston Astros for Game 1 of the ALCS.

The defending champion Astros advanced early after sweeping the Cleveland Indians 3-0 in the divisional round. Their previous outing was an 11-3 blowout victory aided by a pair of runs from George Springer, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Tony Kemp. Houston finished the regular season with 103 wins and looks to hold that momentum heading into Fenway Park.

Despite a shaky pair of games at home, the Boston Red Sox outlasted the Yankees for a 4-3 win during Tuesday's Game 4 to bring them one step closer to the American League pennant. The Red Sox held the Yankees to just four runs and no homers in 18 innings during the last stretch and hope to repeat such success with homefield advantage against Houston.

The Astros played the Red Sox seven times during the regular season. Houston took the series 4-3.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch confirmed that Justin Verlander will start on Saturday.

