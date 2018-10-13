How to Watch Astros vs. Red Sox: ALCS Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how you can watch the Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox in the ALCS Game 1 online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 13, 2018

The No. 1 seed and No. 2 seed in the American League will go head-to-head on Saturday when the Boston Red Sox host the Houston Astros for Game 1 of the ALCS.

The defending champion Astros advanced early after sweeping the Cleveland Indians 3-0 in the divisional round. Their previous outing was an 11-3 blowout victory aided by a pair of runs from George Springer, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Tony Kemp. Houston finished the regular season with 103 wins and looks to hold that momentum heading into Fenway Park.

Despite a shaky pair of games at home, the Boston Red Sox outlasted the Yankees for a 4-3 win during Tuesday's Game 4 to bring them one step closer to the American League pennant. The Red Sox held the Yankees to just four runs and no homers in 18 innings during the last stretch and hope to repeat such success with homefield advantage against Houston.

The Astros played the Red Sox seven times during the regular season. Houston took the series 4-3.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch confirmed that Justin Verlander will start on Saturday.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 13

Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: Watch the game live online on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)