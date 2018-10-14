Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital for observation Sunday after reporting a stomach illness, the team announced.

Sale will be kept overnight for evaluation, and the team will release further updates when available.

The lefthander pitched for the Red Sox Saturday in ALCS Game 1, a series-opening 7–2 loss against the Houston Astros. Sale last only four innings, giving up two runs on one hit and four walks. He was pulled after 86 pitches. He went sleeveless despite a first pitch temperature of 50 degrees.

In a Game 1 win over the New York Yankees in the ALDS, Sale pitched for 6 1/3 innings, striking out nine and allowing five hits and two earned runs. He also came out for relief in the eighth inning of Game 4 of that series.

In the regular season, the 29-year-old Sale went 12–4 with a 2.11 ERA and 237 strikeouts.

Follow the Red Sox-Astros in Game 2 here.