Red Sox Turn to Struggling David Price to Draw Even With Astros in ALCS Game 2

Quickly

  • The Red Sox are sticking with beleaguered starter David Price to come up with a huge performance in ALCS Game 2. It's an essential outing for the lefthander after Boston fell in Game 1 to the defending champion Astros at Fenway Park.
By Stephanie Apstein
October 14, 2018

BOSTON — Game 1 of the ALCS was a dull disaster for the Red Sox. The 7–2 loss cost them home-field advantage in the series. Ace Chris Sale, whose four-seamer averaged 98 mph in August, sat 89 on Saturday night. He didn’t fool anyone—he generated only six swings and misses—and in the end it was something of a miracle that he allowed only two runs in four innings. Manager Alex Cora got himself ejected arguing that a strike was a ball. (He continued to contend afterward that the pitch was outside, but admitted his response was “kind of embarrassing.”) The 10 walks allowed by Boston pitching set a franchise record for postseason haphazardness. The 10 walks and three hit batsmen set a major league record for postseason ineptitude. While closer Craig Kimbrel languished in the bullpen in the ninth inning of a one-run game, bench coach Ron Roenicke allowed reliever Brandon Workman to make it a five-run game.

The Red Sox collected three hits, all singles. Their only runs came when Astros ace Justin Verlander inexplicably lost his command for two-thirds of an inning; he walked in one run and allowed the other to score on a wild pitch. Probable MVP rightfielder Mookie Betts got a fastball down the pipe with the bases loaded … and rolled it to third base. Third baseman Eduardo Núñez was responsible for the first three runs the Astros scored, although he was only charged with one error. Even the defensively sound catcher Christian Vázquez pegged second base umpire Joe West with a throw at one point. The whole indignity took four hours and three minutes.

On the bright side for Boston, David Price is scheduled to start Game 2.

MLB
Astros' Bats Come Alive Late to Run Away With ALCS Game 1 Win

Let’s be clear: This series is not over. There is a clear pathway to a Red Sox victory—an adequate outing from Price on Sunday; an offensive performance that more closely resembles the team that led the league in runs this year; two wins in Houston and one more at home. But this Astros team is very dangerous—according to Baseball Prospectus’s third-order record, which considers advanced statistics and strength of schedule, Houston was by far the best team in baseball this season—and Boston may have let its best chance get away.

Verlander had pitched in seven playoff games for Houston. His team had won six. And yet the Red Sox had him flustered, missing consistently to his glove side on nearly every fastball he threw in the fifth inning. The two gift runs there erased the deficit Sale had left. Boston could have stolen a game from the Astros—a game the Astros expected to win. Instead the Red Sox collapsed in on themselves.

Now they turn to Price, whose postseason record is roughly the opposite of Verlander’s: 10 starts, 10 losses for his team. No one can quite identify the problem. Is he afraid of big moments? Does he put too much pressure on himself? Does he tip pitches from the windup? Does he overthrow his cutter out of a desire to prove the doubters wrong? Has he simply been unlucky?

MLB
ALCS Roundtable: When Would it Be Smartest to Start David Price Against Astros?

In his last outing, Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees, Price gave up three runs and struck out none while recording only five outs. He struggled so badly that he volunteered to hold a press conference after the game, usually only the responsibility of stars on the winning team. That night, Cora insisted that he trusted Price. On the field in the moments after Boston won the ALDS, before the players had even shed their jerseys in favor of ALDS CHAMPIONS T-shirts, Cora told Price he would pitch Game 2. But Price’s track record is so uninspiring that after Saturday’s game a reporter double-checked: Even after a loss, was Cora still “100 percent” sure that Price should start? “Yes,” Cora said.

So the Red Sox will proceed with a plan that does not inspire much confidence in regular listeners to Boston talk radio. It seems to inspire confidence in them, though.

“We’re human,” Betts said. “We mess up sometimes. It’s just a matter of getting over it, turning the page and getting ready for tomorrow. It’s a new day tomorrow.”

All year, the Red Sox have told themselves nobody believed in them. No matter that they led the league in payroll ($228 million) and wins (108): They persisted in the fantasy that they were underdogs. Now they finally are.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)