The NLCS is even at one game apiece after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 on Saturday.

In Game 1, the Brewers bullpen powered the team to a 6–5 win over the Dodgers. Los Angeles took Game 2 with a 4–3 win as Milwaukee's bullpen fell apart.

The Brewers are looking for their first World Series appearance since 1982. The Dodgers lost last year's World Series to the Astros.

The series heads to Los Angeles for Game 3 where the Dodgers will go with Walker Buehler as their starter. Milwaukee will turn to Jhoulys Chacin.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium is slated for 7:39 p.m. ET.

How to watch:

Time: Monday, Oct. 15, 7:39 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV.