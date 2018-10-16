Angels Opt Out of Lease on Angel Stadium In Anaheim

The Angels announced on Tuesday that the team has opted out of their lease on Angel Stadium.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 16, 2018

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Tuesday that the team has opted out of their lease on Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

"Angels Baseball has notified the City of Anaheim that we are exercising our right under the one-time opt-out period to terminate the Stadium lease," club president John Carpino said. "As we look to the future, we need the ability to continue to deliver high-quality fan experience beyond what the original lease allows. It is important that we look at all our options and how we can best serve our fans now and in the future."

The move means the Angels will re-open negotiations to determine whether the team will remain in Anaheim or move to another city in Southern California. An effort to renovate the stadium was made in 2013 before talks came to a standstill in 2014. Mayor Tom Tait, who is in his final term, was against the renovations.

Angels spokeswoman Marie Garvey told the Los Angeles Times that the decision to opt out had nothing to do with the upcoming mayoral and city council elections.

"It’s today, or 10 years from now,” Garvey said. “There’s no option in between."

Garvey did not comment on whether or not remaining in Anaheim was the team's first choice but instead said that they would "sit down with the new mayor and city council" while also exploring other options. 

Angel Stadium opened in 1966 and is the fourth-oldest ballpark behind Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Dodger Stadium.

