How to Watch Brewers vs. Dodgers: NLCS Game 4 Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Game 4 of the National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

By Kaelen Jones
October 16, 2018

The Brewers took a 2-1 lead in the NLCS after beating the Dodgers 4-0 in Game 3 on Monday.

Milwaukee's Jhoulys Chacin pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings, and the Brewers' bullpen snuffed out a last-ditch, ninth-inning Los Angeles rally to secure the result. The victory pits Milwaukee two games away from a punching a ticket to its first World Series since 1982.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers were shut out for the first time this postseason in Game 3. Los Angeles starter Walker Buehler struck out eight batters, but relinquished four runs across seven innings. The Dodgers are 2-0 coming off a loss this postseason.

Left-hander Rich Hill is expected to start for the Dodgers on Tuesday. The Brewers will send Gio Gonzalez to the mound.

How to watch:

Time: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 8:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

