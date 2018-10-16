Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez Calls Out Fans For Booing Yasmani Grandal, Having 'No Energy'

Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez on home fans for NLCS Game 3: "The stadium had no energy. The fans had no energy."

By Scooby Axson
October 16, 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez took issue with the fans at Dodger Stadium having "no energy" and came to the defense of his teammate Yasmani Grandal after the catcher had another rough defensive outing on Monday,

Grandal let his third passed ball in his last two starts get by him during the Dodgers' 4–0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.

Grandal also didn't handle Dodgers starter Walker Buehler's wild pitch in the sixth innnig, while allowed Brewers infielder Travis Shaw to score from third base, making the score 2–0.

"We had no energy. The stadium had no energy. The fans had no energy," Hernandez told the Los Angeles Times. "Overall, it was a pretty bad game for everybody who calls themselves Dodgers.”

"It sucks that there's nothing going on in the stands, since the first inning when [Ryan] Braun hit that double, the stadium's kind of quiet for the rest of the evening," Hernandez said. "And it sucks that they got loud just to show up Yasmani. He's trying his best. Catchers have a lot going on."

At every chance they got, the Dodger faithful let Grandal have it with chorus of boos, including chanting “We want Austin! We want Austin," for backup catcher Austin Barnes.

"If they think that they can do it, then go ahead, put on your gear and go catch 99 with breaking balls that have a lot of movement," Hernandez said. "He's been one of the best catchers in the game for a while now. He's having a little bit of a rough patch, which we all -- as humans, as baseball players -- go through."

Grandal had a rough night at the plate as well, striking out three times.

Fans will get their wish as Grandal will be replaced in the lineup Barnes in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

