Major League Baseball has looked into allegations that suggest the Astros potentially cheated during Game 1 of the ALCS vs. the Red Sox, but does not consider it to be a major matter, according to MLB Network's Joel Sherman.

During ALCS Game 3 on Tuesday, an exclusive report by the Boston Metro Times revealed that security at Fenway Park removed a man who claimed to be an Astros employee from an area designated for credentialed media next to the Red Sox' dugout during the third inning of Game 1. Per the report, the man had a small camera and was texting frequently.

MLB chief communications officer Pat Courtney offered the Metro Times a statement via email, which said, "We are aware of the matter and it will be handled internally."

Sherman reported that the man involved in the incident was an Astros employee, but additionally reported that he had been monitoring the dugout to see if Boston was improperly using a video monitor.

Yahoo's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday night after ALCS Game 3 that the Red Sox were warned by the Indians, whom the Astros swept during the ALDS, that Houston would attempt to steal signs and information. In his report, Passan also identified the man removed from Game 1 as Kyle McLaughlin. He's not listed as an official Astros employee, however, his Instagram account features photos of him wearing an Astros ID badge and standing next to a team-owned private plane.

Per Passan, MLB "significantly beefed up" security during Tuesday's contest. He also notes that the allegations raised against Houston are not the first to be brought up this season; in August, the Athletics called MLB to investigate the matter, however, the results of it are unclear.

Additionally, NBC Sports Boston's Evan Drellich reported that a similar incident in which the Astros attempted to gain information on their opponent occurred when they faced the Indians during the ALDS. Cleveland.com reports that the Indians have filed a complaint to MLB about Houston attempting to film inside their dugout.

Neither the Red Sox or Astros provided further comments regarding the situation. Boston won Tuesday's Game 3, 8-2, to take a 2-1 series lead.