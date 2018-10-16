The Red Sox will look to build on their Game 2 victory in the ALCS on Tuesday by traveling to Houston to face the Astros. Boston evened the series at one game apiece on Sunday with a 7-5 win behind three RBI from Jackie Bradley Jr.

Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for Boston. The eight-year veteran shut down the Yankees in the ALDS when he allowed just one run in seven innings. Dallas Keuchel will be Houston's starting pitcher. He sports a 3.74 ERA in 2018. He claimed the Cy Young in 2015, winning 20 games with a 2.48 ERA.

First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston is slated for 5:09 p.m. ET.

How to watch:

Time: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 5:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.