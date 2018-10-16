Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. came through with a huge grand slam against the Astros during the eighth inning of Tuesday's ALCS Game 3.

With Boston clinging to a two-run lead, Bradley took Houston reliever Robert Osuna deep for his first home run of the postseason.

The Astros didn't quite know how to break the news on social media.

It's no longer a one-run ballgame. pic.twitter.com/GCAKCGSZYa — Houston Astros (@astros) October 17, 2018

Bradley's swat capped a five-run inning which gave the Red Sox a six-run lead heading into the bottom of the eighth inning.