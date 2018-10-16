Jackie Bradley Jr. gave the Red Sox a huge lead entering the final innings of ALCS Game 3 in Houston.
Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. came through with a huge grand slam against the Astros during the eighth inning of Tuesday's ALCS Game 3.
With Boston clinging to a two-run lead, Bradley took Houston reliever Robert Osuna deep for his first home run of the postseason.
Swing away, JBJ!— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 17, 2018
(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/KGfLlT0gzg
The Astros didn't quite know how to break the news on social media.
It's no longer a one-run ballgame. pic.twitter.com/GCAKCGSZYa— Houston Astros (@astros) October 17, 2018
Bradley's swat capped a five-run inning which gave the Red Sox a six-run lead heading into the bottom of the eighth inning.