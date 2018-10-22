The Boston Red Sox have cruised through the postseason to this point with a record of 7-2 through nine games. The Red Sox will try to keep things rolling in the World Series where they are set to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Boston is a -165 favorite on the odds to win the World Series at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. While the Red Sox are looking for their fourth World Series championship since 2004, the Dodgers (+135 to win the World Series) are seeking their first title since 1988.

​

The Red Sox emerged as the team to beat during the regular season with the league's best record at 108-54, best offense averaging 5.41 runs per game, and a respectable pitching staff with a Team ERA of 3.75.

And the momentum of the season has carried over into the playoffs as Boston defeated the New York Yankees three games to one in the ALDS, and then won four straight over the Houston Astros to wrap up the ALCS with a 4-1 series victory. For many teams, losing at home with your staff ace on the mound in Game 1 of the ALCS to the defending champions would be a catastrophic blow; for this year's Boston team, it was no problem at all.

The Red Sox offense has been unbelievable averaging 6.22 runs per game, and that's with Mookie Betts batting only .205. If Betts breaks out of his slump in the World Series, things could get out of hand in a hurry.

Los Angeles had a more rocky road to the World Series with a 92-71 regular season record and a seven-game series in the NLCS, but this Dodgers team is peaking at the right time and playing some great baseball.

The Dodgers are 21-8 over their last 29 games, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, and finished the regular season in the top five of both runs scored with 4.96 per game and Team ERA at 3.38. The team's ERA in the postseason is down to 2.79, fueled by a 1.30 ERA from the bullpen.

The World Series kicks off on Tuesday night when Chris Sale takes the mound for the Red Sox as a -150 betting favorite over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers at +130 on the odds.