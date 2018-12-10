The Bryce Harper sweepstakes are in full force as the Winter Meetings began in Las Vegas this week, but don't expect the Yankees to be among the key bidders.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said New York has six outfielders on Monday, adding that Harper playing first base "isn't an option," according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Asked about Bryce Harper, Brian Cashman rattled off the names of his six outfielders and said there’s no spot. Reiterated that playing Harper at first base isn’t an option for the Yankees. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 10, 2018

New York's outfield in 2018 was headlined by a quartet of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks and Brett Gardner. Jacoby Ellsbury is still under contract despite missing all of 2018. With an already crowded outfield, Cashman is reportedly hesitant to bring Harper into the rotation.

While the Yankees may be out on Harper, don't expect the same hesitancy with Manny Machado. Cashman said he's had "a conversation or two" with Machado's agent Dan Lozano, per Feinsand. New York shortstop Didi Gregorius underwent Tommy John surgery in October, leaving a clear positional spot for Machado.

Cashman said he has spoken with Dan Lozano, the agent for Manny Machado, multiple times. They have not spoken in Vegas. “I’m not going to deny we’ve had a conversation or two.” — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 10, 2018

The Yankees led baseball in homers last season with 267 and ranked second in runs with 851. New York lost to the Red Sox in the ALDS.