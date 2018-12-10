Brian Cashman Says Yankees Don't Have Spot for Bryce Harper

Cashman said Harper playing first base "isn't an option" for New York.

By Michael Shapiro
December 10, 2018

The Bryce Harper sweepstakes are in full force as the Winter Meetings began in Las Vegas this week, but don't expect the Yankees to be among the key bidders.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said New York has six outfielders on Monday, adding that Harper playing first base "isn't an option," according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand

New York's outfield in 2018 was headlined by a quartet of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks and Brett Gardner. Jacoby Ellsbury is still under contract despite missing all of 2018. With an already crowded outfield, Cashman is reportedly hesitant to bring Harper into the rotation.

While the Yankees may be out on Harper, don't expect the same hesitancy with Manny Machado. Cashman said he's had "a conversation or two" with Machado's agent Dan Lozano, per Feinsand. New York shortstop Didi Gregorius underwent Tommy John surgery in October, leaving a clear positional spot for Machado.

The Yankees led baseball in homers last season with 267 and ranked second in runs with 851. New York lost to the Red Sox in the ALDS. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)