The Winter Meetings are here, and teams are preparing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements ahead of the 2019 season.

Big name free agents such as Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still on the market and expected to take home some of the largest paychecks in baseball history.

The Mets and Mariners got started on the wheeling and dealing blockbuster deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, a number of other notable players are hitting the free-agent market earlier than expected.

Last week's big news concerned pitcher Patrick Corbin, who agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals also traded for perennial All–Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, which should make the NL Central race more interesting.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Dodgers are actively trying to trade Yasiel Puig or Matt Kemp. (Mark Feinsand, The Athletic)

• The Dodgers are also talking to the St. Louis Cardinals about Jose Martinez. Martinez split time in the outfield and first base last season. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Boston Red Sox look to clear some payroll space, and pitcher Rick Porcello could be dealt if a trade could be made. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• Although talks have cooled in terms of a three-team deal between the Mets, Yankees and Marlins, he Mets remain "very aggressive" in their pursuit of Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto. (Jon Heyman. FanCred/MLB Network)

• Yankees general manager Brian Cashman met with reps for free-agent reliever Adam Ottavino, with no firm offer being made. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• The Phillies remain “very aggressive” on free-agent reliever Zach Britton. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Rays, Twins, and White Sox are among the teams interested in Nelson Cruz. Cruz, 38, hit .256 with 37 home runs and 97 RBI last season. (Jon Heyman. FanCred/MLB Network)