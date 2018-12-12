MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers Trying To Trade Yasiel Puig Or Matt Kemp

Get the latest news, notes and trade rumors from MLB's Hot Stove.

By Scooby Axson
December 12, 2018

The Winter Meetings are here, and teams are preparing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements ahead of the 2019 season.

Big name free agents such as Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still on the market and expected to take home some of the largest paychecks in baseball history.

The Mets and Mariners got started on the wheeling and dealing blockbuster deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, a number of other notable players are hitting the free-agent market earlier than expected.

Last week's big news concerned pitcher Patrick Corbin, who agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals also traded for perennial All–Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, which should make the NL Central race more interesting.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Dodgers are actively trying to trade Yasiel Puig or Matt Kemp. (Mark Feinsand, The Athletic)

• The Dodgers are also talking to the St. Louis Cardinals about Jose Martinez. Martinez split time in the outfield and first base last season. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Boston Red Sox look to clear some payroll space, and pitcher Rick Porcello could be dealt if a trade could be made. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• Although talks have cooled in terms of a three-team deal between the Mets, Yankees and Marlins, he Mets remain "very aggressive" in their pursuit of Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto. (Jon Heyman. FanCred/MLB Network)

• Yankees general manager Brian Cashman met with reps for free-agent reliever Adam Ottavino, with no firm offer being made. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• The Phillies remain “very aggressive” on free-agent reliever Zach Britton. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Rays, Twins, and White Sox are among the teams interested in Nelson Cruz. Cruz, 38, hit .256 with 37 home runs and 97 RBI last season. (Jon Heyman. FanCred/MLB Network)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)